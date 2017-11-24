Authorities are searching for 2 people after high-speed chase ends in crash

By Published: Updated:

HINDS CO., Miss. (WJTV) – Police are searching for two people who led them on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash off of I-20 eastbound.

Officials tell us that a deputy tried to stop the car for not having plates, and that’s when the chase started.

The car crashed near the Ellis Avenue exit, and the two people ran into the woods.

The car had previously been reported stolen to the Jackson Police Department.

Deputies also found three Macbooks belonging to the Jackson Public Schools District in the car.

WJTV is on the scene.

