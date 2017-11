Black Friday store hours

(WJTV) — Each year, shoppers hit the stores the day after Thanksgiving to get some bargains.

Black Friday is the busiest day for retailers.

Below are some of the hours stores will be open:

1. Best Buy

Opens at 8 AM Black Friday morning

2. Costco

Opens at 9 AM on Black Friday morning

3. Dick’s Sporting Goods

Opens at 5 AM on Black Friday morning

4. IKEA

Opens at regular store hours on Black Friday morning (varies by location)

5. JCPenney

Opens at 8 AM on Black Friday morning

6. Kmart

Opens at 6 AM on Black Friday morning

7. Kohl’s

Opens at 5 PM on Thanksgiving evening and remains open all night until Black Friday

8. Macy’s

Opens at 5 PM on Thanksgiving evening and opens at 6 AM on Black Friday morning

9. Sears

Opens at 6 PM on Thanksgiving and remains open until 2 PM on Black Friday

10. Target

Opens at 6 AM on Black Friday morning

11. Walmart

Opens at 6 PM Thanksgiving evening and remains open until Black Friday

Get more store hours here on BestBlackFriday.com.

BestBlackFriday.com has compiled a list of store times for shoppers.