Brown leads Rebels to 31-28 Egg Bowl win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss let its rival know what it was going to do early.

The Rebels threw deep and connected often, bombing their way to a 31-28 Egg Bowl win over No. 14 Mississippi State. Starkville native A.J. Brown led the way with 167 yards and a touchdown, breaking Ole Miss’s single-season receiving record.

But the game itself was just part of what Dan Mullen’s team had to overcome. The Bulldogs lost starting quarterback Nick Fitzgerald to a gruesome injury in the first quarter. He left the field on a cart and returned to the sidelines later on crutches. Mullen said after the game his quarterback has a dislocated ankle and he is waiting to learn more.

Besides that, the Rebels kept hitting on big plays. D.K. Metcalf caught a 63-yard touchdown while Jordan Wilkins added a 46-yard score. The Ole Miss defense was opportunistic as well, forcing five turnovers.

You can watch postgame celebration and reaction from the game below.

WATCH: The Golden Egg is going to Oxford. Ole Miss beats Mississippi State 31-28 to win the #EggBowl. Matt Luke gets a bath, the Rebels swarm the trophy and plant their flag at midfield, plus @coachcrimedawg has a message. "It's going to the crib, where it belongs, see ya!" pic.twitter.com/XEQQOYi1tj — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 24, 2017

WATCH: The Ole Miss locker room was chanting, "We want Luke," after the Egg Bowl win. Luke says he's not thinking about if this win strengthens his job chances and that the victory is not about him. But Wesley McGriff, A.J. Brown made it clear they think Luke deserves the job. pic.twitter.com/04iJkH3CkG — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 24, 2017

WATCH: Starkville's A.J. Brown carried a chip on his shoulder going into the #EggBowl. The Rebel wide receiver said he didn't really practice this week due to a hamstring issue and knew all eyes would be on him. He set the Ole Miss single-season record for receiving yds tonight. pic.twitter.com/BbootfOvkO — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 24, 2017

WATCH: Dan Mullen, Mark McLaurin and Keytaon Thompson say Mississippi State just tried to move on from Nick Fitzgerald's injury. Thompson laments some mistakes from the #EggBowl. Postgame interviews courtesy of @RobbyDonoho. pic.twitter.com/g8mGNaQDMN — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 24, 2017