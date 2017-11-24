Brown leads Rebels to 31-28 Egg Bowl win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss let its rival know what it was going to do early.
The Rebels threw deep and connected often, bombing their way to a 31-28 Egg Bowl win over No. 14 Mississippi State. Starkville native A.J. Brown led the way with 167 yards and a touchdown, breaking Ole Miss’s single-season receiving record.
But the game itself was just part of what Dan Mullen’s team had to overcome. The Bulldogs lost starting quarterback Nick Fitzgerald to a gruesome injury in the first quarter. He left the field on a cart and returned to the sidelines later on crutches. Mullen said after the game his quarterback has a dislocated ankle and he is waiting to learn more.
Besides that, the Rebels kept hitting on big plays. D.K. Metcalf caught a 63-yard touchdown while Jordan Wilkins added a 46-yard score. The Ole Miss defense was opportunistic as well, forcing five turnovers.
