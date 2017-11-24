Family Watches Security Live Stream as Thieves Break-In

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –The day after thanksgiving is the start of the countdown to the Christmas. It’s a joyful and exciting time, but for one family the day was nothing but stressful. Someone broke into their house and stole a TV.

Jackson police got to the scene shortly after it happened. Thanks to the family’s security system, the victims were able to see, remotely, that something was wrong.

The family’s surveillance system detected someone at the back of the house. In the video you see two people lurking at the back-door. They force their way in, taking what they could before the alarm sounded.

The homeowner, Laderian Hartwell works in the medical field and had to leave a patient after getting the call. He says he’s just grateful his family wasn’t home at the time.

“There’s a like, maybe like at three or four-second delay on the alarm so if the homeowner is coming in, it gives you time to disarm it,” Hartwell said. “When it started going off as you can see on the film, he ran off with the TV and maybe some other items I haven’t checked yet. Then the young girl right now behind him.”

It’s an unfortunate feeling of déjà vu. A year and a half ago the family experienced their break-in.

“it just let you know where their mindset is. No one wants to work anymore and get their own. They’d rather take from somebody else and it sad.” They just let us know that we can’t put our guard down,” Hartwell said. “We are living in Satan’s world right now, and he is very busy. These individuals now are definitely falling into his trap of just trying to get rich quick. Scheming and just wanting to take, take, take instead of earning it. ”

In a situation where most would be overcome with anger, this family is taking a different approach. They are hoping the suspects turn their lives around.

“I pray for them because they need the direction of learning to earn a check to provide for your family but at the rate that they are going they won’t be able to do that,” Hartwell said.

They have not been identified yet, but the police are asking people to please come forward if they see anyone that they recognize.

Anyone with information can call police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS