VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A former volunteer firefighter was laid to rest Friday.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. for Danny Allen Cogan at the Mound Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg was in charge of the arrangements.

Cogan died Sunday after his mobile home caught fire on Roy Young Road. He was 55 years old.