Jackson Police investigating Business Robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are looking for the person who robbed a business Friday evening.

Officials say it happened around 5:30 PM at the Citgo gas station in the 3500 block of Medger Evers Blvd.

We’re told, a black male wearing a mask and gloves along with a red hoodie top, hat and camo pants entered the store.

Officials say, he then displayed a handgun and demanded money. The store clerk managed to wrestle the weapon away from the suspect just before the he fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information regarding either of these crimes is asked to contact Police or call Crime Stoppers.

These investigations are ongoing.