Mississippi comedians featured in ‘Hart of the City’ show

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Four Mississippians will be featured on a comedy show Friday night that airs on Comedy Central.

Kevin Hart searches for talent across the nation to present in the series “Hart of the City.

Friday’s episode features four Mississippians: Marvin Hunter, Merc B. Williams, Rita Brent and Ben Compton.

WJTV 12 caught up with Rita B. earlier this month. She tells us the auditions in Jackson were held at the Hideaway. They are holding a free watch party there on the night of Nov. 24 for people to view the show.

The show airs at 10 p.m. Watch Rita’s full interview on WJTV 12 from earlier this month here.