Multiple people hurt after Brookhaven club shooting; one wanted for questioning

Brookhaven Police say they want to question Justin Anderson in connection to the shooting | Photo: Brookhaven PD

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven Police are searching for the person responsible for a club shooting.

According to officials, multiple people were shot at the Oasis Club on Martin Street and South First Street early Friday morning.

Police say they want to question Justin Anderson in connection to the shooting. They say Anderson should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where Anderson is, call the Brookhaven Police Department (BPD) at 601.833.2424.

We’re working with officials at BPD to find out how the shooting victims are doing. As soon as we get an update from them, we will let you know.

