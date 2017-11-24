Residential Christmas display draws big crowds

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – After months of preparation and backlash from neighbors the Richardson family is finally revealing their Christmas light display, and as WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter reports it hasn’t been an easy process.

Like a grave yard coming to life, the Richardson’s front lawn transformed into a magical winter wonderland Friday night.

With dancing snowmen, larger than life Santas and multi colored lights draped around every corner, the Richardson’s light show draws in people from all over.

“To see all of the kids and their faces and their emotions that come out it really can touch your heart you know it can make old people feel young again as well it’s not just the little kids it can really touch anyone,” Hayden Richardson said.

Of course the whimsical display didn’t come easy, the family began setting up back in August, and that wasn’t the only hurdle the Richardson’s had to face.

Neighbors upset with the popular attraction and the traffic congestion have filed a law suit against the family, but for now the show will go on.

“We do have the help from the Madison police department and they are able to help control the traffic and route guests to the yard display and try to keep everything at ease,” Richardson explained.

Hayden Richardson says he and his parents worked to create a traffic flow that would limit congestion.

Even with all of the challenges the Richardson’s had to overcome this year, their display is still shining brightly for the holiday season.

“Christmas is the time to give back and a lot of people don’t have money to do stuff as a complete family and they can come to our display and view it for absolutely free,” Richardson said.