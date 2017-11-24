Search for 2 robbers who stole guns & money from liquor store

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men steal cash and guns from a Northside Drive liquor store.

Police tell us that the men brought handguns into Discount Liquor on Friday night just after 7:30 p.m.

They robbed the store clerk of personal handgun and cash.

The two men then took money and another handgun from the store.

They dragged the clerk to the back of the store, causing minor abrasions.

The robbers were not able to access the safe.

They left in a gray minivan.

Police are asking for any information related to this case.