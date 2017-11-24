Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Bienville Dr. in Jackson on Friday.

We’re told an officer saw a vehicle driving erratically on the road. During a traffic stop, an officer noticed the passenger in a red Chevy Cruze acting suspiciously. According to Sergeant Roderick Holmes with JPD, the passenger pointed a handgun at the officer.

The JPD officer fired multiple shots at the Chevy before the driver sped away. At this time, it’s unknown if either of the white men inside the car were hit when the officer fired.

Commander Tyree Jones with the Jackson Police Dept. says the officer was not shot, but we have learned that the JPD officer involved in the shooting was taken to the hospital for observation.

Jackson Police are still looking for the two male suspects, who were last seen in the late-model Chevy Cruze. The car has the Mississippi license plate RHE275.

🚨BOLO🚨2015 Red Chevy Cruz, MS license plate RHE 275–occupied by two unidentified WM. Passenger in the vehicle pointed a handgun at an officer during a traffic stop on Bienville Dr. Officer discharged his service weapon and the vehicle fled. No injuries reported at this time. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 24, 2017

Anyone who knows who these men are or where they are, should call Jackson Police at 601.960.1234 or Crimestoppers at 601.355.TIPS.