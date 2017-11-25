Daughter of organ donor meets recipient 18 years later

FLOWOOD, Miss (WJTV) – September 5, 1999 is a day forever imprinted on Lywanda White’s mind, “9:15 am, I went ahead and pronounced him dead, as I took him off the incubator because we wanted to see if he could breath by himself and he couldn’t and by 10 A.M. I was signing the papers so his organs could be donated.”

But it’s also a day Abram Jones was given a second chance, “I was informed I needed the transplant, and it was just like somebody put a weight on me, but after I got it I threw the weight off and kept goin’.”

White’s father Thomas Griffin donated his organs after dying from a brain hemorrhage, saving 4 lives…and of those 4 people is Mr. Jones, “it’s two people put in the same place, we are just carrying on maybe I’m going to give him the years

he didn’t have maybe he’s going to give me the years I was not expected to have.”

It’s been 18 years and for the first time the two meet face to face, “to see him I just felt like that was my father, I just felt like i saw him again, he was here I felt like he was here,” says White.

And for the first time in those 18 years white can hear her father’s heart beat again, “it beats just as strong as when I was 16.”

So with a strong beating heart and a newly formed relationship, White and Jones look forward to what else life may have in store.