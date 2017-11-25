Man shot multiple times airlifted to hospital

By Published:

Vicksburg, MISS. (WJTV) — The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday night.

It happened in the area of Fillmore and Clay Street.

According to Sgt. Johnnie Edwards, police found 32-year-old Jarvis Xavier Hawkins shot multiple times. He told police that he was walking when a man approached him, asked for a cigarette and shot him.

We’re told Hawkins was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment.

Police are working to find the shooter. If you know who is responsible, you can call Vicksburg Police at 601-636-2511 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

 

