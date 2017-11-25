Natchez-Adams district works to fund school construction

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi district is taking steps toward building a new high school and renovating some existing structures.

The Natchez Democrat reports that members of the Natchez-Adams School Board adopted two resolutions Tuesday.

One authorized a lease transaction that would let the district raise $25 million to build a new high school and rehabilitate buildings in the district. The other authorized a note to raise funds for $9 million in improvements for the district.

Board Attorney Bruce Kuehnle Jr. says the $9 million tax note would likely be paid for through a tax increase.

The school board failed to garner enough votes in a special school bond election in May to borrow $35 million for the district-wide renovation and construction projects

