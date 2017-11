SHARKEY CO, Miss. (WJTV ) – The Sharkey County Sheriff’s Department is working with the other agencies to remove a body found in Deer Creek within the county.

Chief Deputy Stanley Coleman says the body was found around 1:30 PM Saturday. He says the body appears to be a man.

They are working to remove the body now.

MBI has been called in to help with the investigation.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.