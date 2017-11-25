Plane with 3 on board makes emergency landing in Lamar County

Published: Updated:

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Oak Grove Fire Department Officials say Oloh Fire Department is responding to a plane that made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon.

Officials tell WJTV three people were on board the plane when they were forced to make an emergency landing in Heritage subdivision area off of Purvis Road, to Oloh Road.

We’re told there are no injuries or fire reported when the plane landed in a field.

WJTV has a crew on the way to the scene now. We will continue to update this story as details develop.

 

 

