Southern Miss edges Marshall

Courtesy: Associated Press Published:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Kwadra Griggs threw three touchdown passes for Southern Mississippi, but a failed 2-point conversion with 1:15 to play was the difference in a 28-27 victory over Marshall on Saturday.

Trailing 28-21 with 2:22 remaining, Marshall’s (7-5, 4-4 Conference USA) Chase Litton led a six-play scoring drive, highlighted by a Southern Miss unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Yurachek to pull the Thundering Herd to 28-27. But Jackson White’s pass was intercepted by Jomez Applewhite on the 2-point attempt. Southern Miss (8-4, 6-2) recovered the ensuing onside kick then ran out the clock.

Griggs connected with Korey Robertson on a 16-yard touchdown pass, and had a pair of scoring throws to Allenzae Staggers in the second half. Griggs’ 9-yarder to Staggers gave the Golden Eagles a 28-21 lead with 9:44 remaining.

Ito Smith had 150 yards rushing and a 3-yard touchdown run for Southern Miss. Robertson finished with seven catches for 118 yards.

Litton completed 26 of 44 passes for 308 yards and four touchdowns, three to Yurachek.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s