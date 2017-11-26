5 people transported to hospital after single car accident

Published:

HINDS CO, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies and first responders were on the scene of a single car accident on Canada Cross Road near Edwards tonight.

The call came in to the 911 dispatch center just after 6:15 p.m. this evening.

The driver stated that she attempted to avoid a deer when she ran off the road.

AMR transported all five of the occupants to a Vicksburg Hospital. Injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Major Pete Luke said, “Deer are on the move this time of the year, especially at dusk and night time.” Luke went on to say, “Serious accidents can occur when drivers attempt to avoid wildlife in the roadways.”

 

