Christmas kick off in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas spirit can be found just about everywhere in Vicksburg this weekend.

As hundreds made their way downtown to see the city’s Christmas tree light up for the first time this season, “everybody seems to like it and we get our church choirs involved in it on our steps on our city hall, and its been a great turn out and everybody’s involved in it.” says Alderman Alex Monsour.

But before the the tree was lit, people made their way to Washington Street to cash in on some last minute sales at the city’s 21st annual Old Fashion Christmas Open House.

But despite the lights and the Christmas deals, this event is meant to remind people of what some believe is the reason for the season.

 

