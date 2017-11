JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating after they say a man was assaulted by two unknown men.

We’re told it happened around 3:00 P.M. on Bailey Avenue near Brian Kinsey drive.

The 48-year-old victim was found suffering from lacerations to the head, broken ribs, and a broken leg.

Police tell us the victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is on going.