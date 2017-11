JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s Chris Lowe is reporting The University of Florida is finalizing a deal with Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen.

Mullen just completed his ninth season with the Bulldogs. The team finished 2017 with an 8-4 record. In his nine seasons with MSU, Mullen has led the team to a 69-46 mark, which is second all-time in school history. Jackie Sherrill has the most all-time wins with 75.

