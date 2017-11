MIDDLETOWN, NY (WJTV) – CBS New York reports shoppers were evacuated from a busy mall Sunday afternoon after police reported shots were fired inside the mall.

State Police say they received reports of possible shots fired at the Galleria at Crystal Run just after 3 PM Sunday.

Officials tell CBS reporters that two people were injured. It is not clear if the two were injured by gunshots or another way.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updated as they become available.