SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation said all lanes of traffic are blocked on MS 16 east of US 61.

MDOT says there is police activity in the area.

Traffic is blocked in both directions.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route.

— MDOT (@MississippiDOT) November 27, 2017