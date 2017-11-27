Christmas parades around the Metro

(WJTV) — Several cities are commemorating the holidays with a parade.
Here is a list of some of the parades that will be held around the Metro:
- Brandon: Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Details here
- Canton: Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Details here.
- Jackson: Dec. 2 at noon. Details here
- Madison: Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. Details here
- Natchez: Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Details here
- Pearl: Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Details here
- Ridgeland: Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. Details here
- Rankin County: Mississippi State Hospital’s annual Christmas Parade, set for Dec. 1. at 10 a.m.
- Terry: Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Details here
- Yazoo City: Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Details here