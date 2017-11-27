CN Railroad to replace railroad crossing on Northside Drive

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Canadian National Railroad is closing Northside Drive railroad crossing east of California Avenue Monday and Tuesday.

Crews will completely replace the crossing.

According to city officials, CN inspection crews discovered a defect in the rail bed in the middle of the crossing. Crews will remove the crossing approaches, crossing pad, rails, ties, replace the base material, then reinstall the materials.

City leaders said detour signs would be placed along California Avenue, Ridgeway Street, and Livingston Road.

