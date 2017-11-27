Family of Brookhaven club shooting victim speaks

By Published:

BROOKHAVEN, MISS. (WJTV) — A Brookhaven family is struggling to deal with the loss of 23-year-old Billy Thomas.

Thomas was killed during a shooting at the Oasis nightclub Thanksgiving night. Brookhaven Police say six others were injured.

“It was so intense,” said Billy Thomas Sr when he first got the news about his son. “I really couldn’t cry at the moment,” he continued.

Thomas said his son was a great football player at Brookhaven High School and started his truck driving career about a year ago.

He leaves behind two kids.

“When he got these two boys he decided football was over and wanted to go into trucking because that is something I did,” said Thomas.

Police are still searching for Justin Anderson. If you have any information, please call Brookhaven Police.

