Hinds County Attorney Election Runoff Countdown

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. – Voters in Hinds County will head to the polls tomorrow for a run-off election.

Malcolm Harrison and Gerald Mumford want to be the next attorney for Hinds County.

We caught up with both men and asked why he is the best candidate for the job.

“It’s important to me to make sure that our youth are protected, but also ti make sure the victims of crime have a voice,” Hinds County Attormey Candidate, Malcolm Harrison said.

“I’m not a politician just a public servant looking to make some change happen in this county,” Hinds County Attorney Candidate Gerald Mumford said. “We believe that the criminal justice system…we can move the needle on crime in hinds county.”

You can still vote in the runoff if you missed the general election.

The polls are open from 7am to 7pm tomorrow.