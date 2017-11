JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened on Ludlow Avenue near Powell Rhodes Drive around 6:30 Monday night.

We’re told a man was shot and two black men left the scene of the shooting in a tan Chevy pickup truck.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting at this time.

