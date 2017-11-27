JPD: Three robbed, one shot by masked man

By Published:

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting and armed robbery on Sunday night.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Rutledge Street.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, three male victims were outside their home when an armed, masked man appeared and demanded their belongings. We’re told the suspect is of short stature and was wearing a gray hooded top.

Jackson Police said the suspect ran away after taking money and cell phones from the victims. As he got away, the suspect fired shots at the victims and hit one of them in the abdomen. We’re told the victim is at a local hospital and is in critical condition.

