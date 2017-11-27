Man shot during Rutledge robbery dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The man shot Sunday night during a robbery has died.

JPD said 21-year-old Sandeep Singh died Monday. He was shot on Rutledge Street during a robbery. Two other people were robbed as well.

Officers responded to the scene around 11 p.m. Three men were outside their home when someone wearing a mask approached them and demanded their belongings. Singh was shot in the stomach.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the victims told them the robber left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about this crime, contact police.

Suspect: Armed—short male, last seen wearing a mask and gray hooded top. Suspect fled on foot with personal belongings of the three victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS. https://t.co/utMyE57quf — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 27, 2017

JPD is investigating the 58th homicide for 2017. Sandeep Singh, (age unavailable) was pronounced deceased today following a gunshot wound he sustained last night during a robbery in the 2700 blk. of Rutledge St. Two other victims were also robbed. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 27, 2017