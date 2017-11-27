Man shot during Rutledge robbery dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The man shot Sunday night during a robbery has died.
JPD said 21-year-old Sandeep Singh died Monday. He was shot on Rutledge Street during a robbery. Two other people were robbed as well.
Officers responded to the scene around 11 p.m. Three men were outside their home when someone wearing a mask approached them and demanded their belongings. Singh was shot in the stomach.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the victims told them the robber left the scene on foot.
Anyone with information about this crime, contact police.