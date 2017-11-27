MHP investigates 5 deadly crashes during Thanksgiving enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol has ended its Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period.

Out of the 163 crashes that MHP investigated, authorities said there were five fatalities.

Friday, troopers went to a crash on Highway 61 in Wilkinson County after a pedestrian was hit. Authorities said 31-year-old Dondi Dixon was walking in the northbound lane and was hit by a car. He died at the scene.

That same day, crews responded to a fatal crash in Leflore County. A 47-year-old woman was headed west on Highway 82 when her van left the roadway and rolled over several times. The passenger, 53-year-old Dennis Miller died at the scene.

Saturday, MHP went to a two-vehicle crash in Benton County. A car was traveling east on MS 5, and a Mustang was headed west when the two collided. Tavieon Johnson died at the scene, according to MHP.

In Lincoln County troopers went to a single-vehicle crash Sunday.91-year-old James Hutson was headed south on I55 when one of his tires failed. He lost control and crashed. He died at the scene, MHP said.

Authorities also went to a deadly crash in Stone County Sunday afternoon. Troopers said 60-year-old Judy Pounds was driving on MS 26 when her car left the road. She was ejected and taken to the hospital where she died.

In Troop C, which is the Metro area, MHP said they investigated 20 collisions. None of them were alcohol-related crashes, however, MHP did issue eight DUIs.