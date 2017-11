MS Most Wanted

Tyler Lee Gardner is wanted after being indicted for possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) and the Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Marijuana). He is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department.

Kelvin Keyon Davis is wanted for a failure to appear in countfor a Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone) With Intent to distribute. He is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department.

Christopher Benard Gales is wanted for grand larceny. He is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Dept.

Cathy Goodwin is wanted for possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth). He is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department.

25-year-old Delkedric Richardson is wanted for failure to appear in court on a grand larceny charge. He is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department.

22-year-old Dayquan Bush is wanted for aggravated domestic violence. He is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department.

40-year-old Kevin Bennett is wanted for possession of cocaine by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. (Photo: HCSO)

24-year-old Devarous White is wanted for eluding law enforcement officers and receiving stolen goods (Photo: HCSO)

31-year-old Earltavious Markee Jones is wanted for possession of a controlled substance-meth by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. (Photo: HCSO)

36-year-old Kenyatta Bell,who also goes by Kenyarder Bell, is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth with the intent and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. (Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)

44-year-old Lee Armour is wanted for building burglary by the Hinds County Sheriff's Dept. (Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)

22-year-old Dayquan Freddie Bush is wanted for aggravated domestic violence by the Hinds County Sheriff's Dept. (Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Department)

Ernest Williams is wanted for the sale of marijuana within 1500 feet of a school and conspiracy to sell marijuana by the Madison County Sheriff's Dept. (Photo: Madison County Sheriff's Dept.)

Demarco Evans is wanted for possession of cocaine by the Madison County Sheriff's Department (Photo: Madison County Sheriff's Dept.)

Iran Russell is wanted for the possession of marijuana and conspiracy to possess marijuana by the Madison County Sheriff's Department. (Photo: Madison County Sheriff's Dept.)

On October 5, police said a man went inside of the Sunglass Hut at the Outlets of Mississippi and took five pairs of sunglasses to the register. Officers said the man had four pair of Versace glasses and a pair of Burberry sunglasses. The man told the cashier that he would be putting two pair back; officers said he walked out of the store with all five pair. The merchandise taken is worth more than $1,000. Contact Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS if you can identify the person in the photo.

28-year-old Earl Lee White is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear to court for a building burglary charge

36-year-old Wendell Terry Brown is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for conspiracy to utter a forgery

28-year-old Jordan Taylor, also known as Kareem Tate, is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for possession of hydromorphone along with a firearm

34-year-old James Christopher Thompson is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)

42-year-old Charles Curtis Mayfield is wanted for failure to appear in court for a building burglary charge by the Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.

27-year-old Nierra Shavun Robinson is wanted for failure to appear in court for a possession of stolen goods charge by the Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.

23-year-old Alan Dulaney is wanted by the Rankin County Sheriff's Dept. for burglary of a dwelling. His last known address was on Magnolia in Edwards.

31-year-old Aaron Harris is wanted for business burglary by the Rankin County Sheriff's Dept. His last known address was on Wood Bin Street in Jackson.

31-year-old Stacy Bass is wanted by the Rankin County Sheriff's Dept. for failure to appear in court for a felony shoplifting charge. Her last known address was on North Davis Street in Forest.

Ronnie Gene Arnold is wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear in adult drug court by the Adams County Sheriff's Dept.

Donnalyn M. Sanders is wanted for the sale of a schedule II controlled substance by the Adams County Sheriff's Dept.

25-year-old Lamanche Readus is wanted for burglary by the Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.

38-year-old Harrell Blackmon is wanted for gratification of lust by the Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.

Tira LaShay Davis is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department after being indicted for contributing to the neglect of a child. Davis' last known addres was on Old Washington Road.

25-year-old Randy Dennis is wanted for business burglary for the Hinds County Sheriff's Department.

21-year-old Devonta Jimmerson is wanted for failure to appear in court on a conspiracy to armed robbery charge for the Hinds County Sheriff's Department.

49-year-old Charles Thomas Kee is wanted for auto burglary by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department.

32-year-old Nedrick Hawkins is wanted for burglary. by the Hinds County Sheriff's Dept. (Photo: HCSO)

32-year-old Larry Lee Ward is wanted for aggravated domestic violence by the Hinds County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: HCSO)

38-year-old Christopher Ben Cummings is wanted for aggravated domestic violence by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. (Photo: WJTV)

36-year-old Twaskie Jones is wanted for failure to comply with drug court by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. (Photo: HCSO)

21-year-old Shermaine Burse is wanted for failure to appear for court by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. (Photo: HCSO)

30-year-old Cedrick Terrell Trigg is wanted for possession of a controlled substance in Rankin County (Photo: RCSO)

37-year-old Kevin Antonie Sutton is wanted for domestic aggravated assault in Rankin County. (Photo: RCSO)

22-year-old Geoffrey Tanner McGowen is wanted for possession of a controlled substance in Rankin County. (Photo: RCSO)

24-year-old Denyse Phipps is wanted for possession of meth by the Hinds County Sheriff Department (Photo: HCSO)

42-year-old Julian Wells is wanted for possession of crack cocaine by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department (Photo: HCSO)

24-year-old Calvin Berry is wanted for possession of hydrocodone-acetaminophen by the Hinds County Sheriff's Dept. (Photo: HCSO)

Lametrius Lawanda Brown is wanted in Adams County for uttering a forgery. Brown's last known address was on Frazier Street in Natchez.

Jerry Johnson, Sr. is wanted in Adams County for felony shoplifting. His last known address was on Martin Lane.

28-year-old Brittany Johnson is wanted for felony DUI by the Hinds County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: HCSO)

27-year-old Walter Thompson is wanted for house burglary and for being a felon in possession of a firearm by the Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office. (Photo: HCSO)

34-year-old Minnie Baxter Sanders-Summers is wanted for embezzlement by the Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office. (Photo: HCSO)

36-year-old Alan Lynn Thibodeaux is wanted for domestic aggravated assault by the Rankin County Sheriff's Department.

20-year-old Houston Harrell is wanted for business burglary and conspiracy to commit business burglary by the Rankin County Sheriff's Department.

35-year-old George Linson is wanted by Hinds County for failure to appear in court on the charge of aggravated assault.

49-year-old James L. Little is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear in court on a looting charge.

32-year-old Jospeh Butler is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear in court for a motor vehicle theft charge.

30-year-old Justin Rawls is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear in court for a auto burlgary charge, and failure to registure as a sex offender

56-year-old Jerry Johnson was indicted for felony shoplifting. Autorities said he is a habitual offender. He is wanted in Adams County. (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Dept)

27-year-old Matthew Delvin Williams was wanted for reckless driving, disorderly conduct, having no license, and failure to yield to emergency vehicles. He's wanted in Adams County. (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Office)

43-year-old Lucy Rebecca Smith was indicted for possession of meth. She is wanted in Adams County. (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Department)

33-year-old Reginald Harvey is wanted for receiving stolen goods in Hinds County.

28-year-old Kristen Jamee Webb is wanted for the sale of meth and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance in Rankin County

42-year-old Richard Jason Bush is wanted for malicious mischief in Rankin County.

38-year-old Christopher Brian Dolan is wanted for possession of a controlled substance in Rankin Countyk.

28-year-old Domineek Jemond Anderson is wanted for burglary and auto burglary

47-year-old James H. Brown is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

27-year-old Johnny Dshawn Berry is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm

30-year-old Phillip McCloud (who also goes by Phillip McLoud) is wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon and robbery.

Johnny Jackson, Jr. is wanted for grand larceny by in Natchez PD. (Photo: Natchez PD).

53-year-old Howard Clemens is wanted for residential burglary by Natchez PD. (Photo: Natchez PD)

22-year-old Johnny Williams is wanted for possession of a stolen firearm. (Photo: HCSO)

52-year-old Manuel Bracey is wanted by the Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office for aggravated assault and for being a felon with a firearm (Photo: HCSO)

Gabriel Carmen is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for touching a child for lustful purposes. (Photo: ACSO)

Jermier Benton is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for burglary. (Photo: ACSO)

Patrick Kelly is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for forgery. (Photo: ACSO)

Maurice Avant