MS Most Wanted

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department needs your help located a few wanted suspects.

These four suspects will be featured on Mississippi’s Most Wanted:

  • Kelvin Keyon Davis is wanted for a failure to appear in countfor a Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and Possession of Schedule II Controlled  Substance (Hydrocodone) With Intent to distribute
  • Tyler Lee Gardner is wanted after being indicted for possession of Schedule I Controlled  Substance (Marijuana) and the Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Marijuana)
  • Christopher Benard Gales is wanted for grand larceny
  • Cathy Goodwin is wanted for possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Call the Adams County Sheriff’s Department if you have seen any of these suspects.

