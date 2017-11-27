Porch Pirates on the Prowl



Retailers are lowering prices today and ship items directly to your home, but shoppers aren’t the only ones looking to snag a deal. Authorities say thieves look forward to this time of year too.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason offers a warning to online shoppers everywhere. Stay ahead of the criminal element, so you don’t become the victim of the next theft investigation.

“Everybody knows today is Cyber Monday and some people are at work, so some people are out and about on the computers in the packages are on their way well they have already filled up their cars with gas, and they are cruising,” Sheriff Mason said.

Over the years, Cyber Monday has become a trendy way to find great deals online, but operating on an honesty system doesn’t always work out. People are known for stealing shipped packages. We are told some of the criminals even go as far as following delivery trucks.

“It doesn’t matter what you ordered. They are going to take it anyway. They can sell it on the street and make a little change off of it, but they will not stop there. We call them porch pirates, and that’s what they do,” Sheriff Mason said.

Authorities say it happens all year, but there’s usually a spike in package thefts around the holidays.

“We encourage people to make arrangements. Making arrangements it won’t cost that much, or if you know you’re getting packages today stay at home take the day off or just have a neighbor watch,” Sheriff Mason said.

Police suggest having items delivered to wherever you will be during the day. That can be your job, or even to a family or friend’s house. You have the option to require a signature for deliveries, and you can also work with the delivery company to choose what time frames work best.