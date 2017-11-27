River City Early College High School students tour Mat Sinking Unit

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Students from River City Early College High School got the chance to see the Mat Sinking Unit.

About three dozen students went on the Corps inspection barge and had the opportunity to view the mat sinking unit from the roof top.

Officials said the Mat Sinking Unit is the only one of its kind in the world and performs one of the most important jobs in the Corps’ river stabilization program. The MSU consists of the motor vessels BENYAURD, WILLIAM JAMES, and HARRISON, which work together to assist with the distribution of articulated concrete mat squares on the riverbanks.

Students also went on a tour of the inspection barge, viewing the engine room, tool room and pilot house.

Learn more about the Mat Sinking Unit here.

Mat Sinking Unit View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy of Catherine Jennison Courtesy of Catherine Jennison Courtesy of Catherine Jennison Courtesy of Catherine Jennison Courtesy of Catherine Jennison Courtesy of Catherine Jennison Courtesy of Catherine Jennison