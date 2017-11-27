River City Early College High School students tour Mat Sinking Unit

By Published:
Courtesy of Catherine Jennison

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Students from River City Early College High School got the chance to see the Mat Sinking Unit.

About three dozen students went on the Corps inspection barge and had the opportunity to view the mat sinking unit from the roof top.

Officials said the Mat Sinking Unit  is the only one of its kind in the world and performs one of the most important jobs in the Corps’ river stabilization program. The MSU consists of the motor vessels BENYAURD, WILLIAM JAMES, and HARRISON, which work together to assist with the distribution of articulated concrete mat squares on the riverbanks.

Students also went on a tour of the inspection barge, viewing the engine room, tool room and pilot house.

Learn more about the Mat Sinking Unit here.

Mat Sinking Unit

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s