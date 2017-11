JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A boil water notice has been issued for a few businesses off of Highway 18 in Jackson.

The city of Jackson said the advisory affects the Walmart Supercenter on Greenway Drive and the Metro Crossings Strip Mall where Sally’s Beauty Supply, Chan’s Garden Restaurant, Cato and the Shoe Show are located.

This is a precautionary advisory.

The businesses will be notified when the advisory is lifted.