100th birthday of Chief Petty Officer William Walker

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man who served on ship during two wars is celebrating 100 years of life.

Chief Petty Officer William “Bill” Walker is from Holly Springs.

He retired from the Navy after 22 years.

He served on ship in the Pacific during World War II and went on to serve during the Korean War.

In his service as a gunnery officer, his left hand was severed and was reattached by the ship’s surgeon. In another medical emergency, his appendix was removed without anesthesia at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Many state officials and others around the community celebrated his birthday Tuesday.