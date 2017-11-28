A.J. Brown wins 2017 Conerly Trophy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the second year in a row, an Ole Miss Rebel has won the Conerly Trophy.

Sophomore wide receiver A.J. Brown beat out Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald, Southern Miss’s Ito Smith and Alcorn State’s De’Lance Turner for the title of Mississippi’s best college football player.

Brown established himself as one of the best receivers in college football this season. He leads the SEC in receptions (75) and yards (1,252) while tying for the league lead in touchdowns (11). The Starkville native ranks in the top 15 nationally in all of those categories as well and broke the program’s single-season receiving record with that amount of yardage.

Click the video above to hear from Brown on how former Rebel wideout and current Minnesota Viking Laquon Treadwell helped inspire him to a record-breaking season.