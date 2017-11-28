A.J. Brown wins 2017 Conerly Trophy

By: Tyler Greever Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the second year in a row, an Ole Miss Rebel has won the Conerly Trophy.

Sophomore wide receiver A.J. Brown beat out Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald, Southern Miss’s Ito Smith and Alcorn State’s De’Lance Turner for the title of Mississippi’s best college football player.

Brown established himself as one of the best receivers in college football this season. He leads the SEC in receptions (75) and yards (1,252) while tying for the league lead in touchdowns (11). The Starkville native ranks in the top 15 nationally in all of those categories as well and broke the program’s single-season receiving record with that amount of yardage.

Click the video above to hear from Brown on how former Rebel wideout and current Minnesota Viking Laquon Treadwell helped inspire him to a record-breaking season.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s