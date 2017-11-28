Archie Manning on Eli Manning not starting: “He’ll handle it”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Archie Manning joked, it was an interesting night for him to come be a guest speaker at the Conerly Trophy ceremony.

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants announced his son, Eli, will not start at quarterback this Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Geno Smith to start at quarterback on Sunday. READ: https://t.co/SKRIc6bCvP pic.twitter.com/LSSHIAccD4 — New York Giants (@Giants) November 28, 2017

The decision ends Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive starts. That’s the second longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history, as Manning sits behind another guy with Mississippi ties in Brett Favre.

From the #Giants release stating Eli Manning will not be starting on Sunday: Manning was given chance to start vs. Raiders to keep his streak alive. He's at 210 consecutive starts. He declined, so Geno Smith will start. Manning's reasoning: pic.twitter.com/TFgAit4cOo — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 28, 2017

The Giants have struggled mightily this season, currently sitting at 2-9. Manning himself has not played very well, throwing for just 2,411 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games. It’s worth noting the Giants have lost two starting receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall while also starting eight different combinations of offensive linemen this season.

Eli Manning fight back tears. Almost crying, tough to see #Giants pic.twitter.com/cHRTZYEXK4 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 28, 2017

Click the video at the top of the page to hear from Archie Manning on what Eli told him about not wanting to tarnish the streak, leading to him accepting the decision.