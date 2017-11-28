Archie Manning on Eli Manning not starting: “He’ll handle it”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Archie Manning joked, it was an interesting night for him to come be a guest speaker at the Conerly Trophy ceremony.
On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants announced his son, Eli, will not start at quarterback this Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.
The decision ends Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive starts. That’s the second longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history, as Manning sits behind another guy with Mississippi ties in Brett Favre.
The Giants have struggled mightily this season, currently sitting at 2-9. Manning himself has not played very well, throwing for just 2,411 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games. It’s worth noting the Giants have lost two starting receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall while also starting eight different combinations of offensive linemen this season.
Click the video at the top of the page to hear from Archie Manning on what Eli told him about not wanting to tarnish the streak, leading to him accepting the decision.