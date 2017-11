JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The effects of a drought are being felt statewide.

According to experts, drought conditions are being felt due to the lack of rain across the state.

If the dry conditions continue, there could be concern for wildfires and the ability to fight them if they were to happen.

Local firefighters are concerned about the trends they are seeing. Officials said they have not put burn bans in place yet, however, people need to be aware of the weather patterns.