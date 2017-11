CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Clinton school will soon have a new playground.

Eastside Elementary is beginning work this week on installing the playground.

School district leaders said the $85,000 project cost was offset by a grant from the J.A. Dawson company. They also received donations from Eastside’s Parent-Teacher Organization over a three-year period.

The new addition includes slides, climbers, and a shaded area.