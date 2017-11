JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — Jackson Municipal Judge Gerald Mumford unofficially wins the Hinds County attorney race.

Mumford had 5,275 votes, which beat out Malcolm Harrison, who had 4,965 votes. Affidavit ballots still need to be counted.

“I want to thank the citizens of Hinds County,” said Mumford. “We are ready to move forward and move the needle on crime.”

The position became open after Sherri Flowers-Billups, the first woman to hold the position, died of cancer in October of 2016.