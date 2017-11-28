Hazlehurst man sentenced for child exploitation

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is sentenced following an August arrest for possession of child pornography.

Attorney General Jim Hood said Nicholas Whittington was sentenced Monday.

A judge sentenced the 24-year-old to 40 years in prison, with 10 years to serve and 30 years post-release supervision.

Authorities received a tip in August about his online activity from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators said they found multiple videos in his possession of girls being forced to have sex, ranging in age from toddler to pre-teen.

Whittington must also pay a $1,000 fine to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund and an additional $1,000 fine to the Children’s Trust Fund, and he must register as a sex offender upon his release.

“There is no safe space for people who think it’s okay to sexually harm our children,” said General Hood. “I’m glad Judge Pickard is sending this man to prison where he belongs.”