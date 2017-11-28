Jackson loses car dealerships to Ridgeland tax incentives

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson loses a car dealership to Ridgeland, and another is following behind.

Mercedes-Benz of Jackson recently moved less than 2 miles north on Interstate 55 into Ridgeland, because of a tax incentive passed by the Board of Alderman last year.

A similar incentive was passed last week.

But Alderman-At-Large D. I. Smith wonders if jacking car dealerships from Jackson is the way to go.

“With a dealership moving a short distance up the road, the people are going to be shopping, eating, and living in the same places where they live today. No one’s going to build a new house as a result of this,” Smith said.

Smith says his city could be putting over $3 million of tax payer money back in the dealership’s pockets for moving to Ridgeland.

“The state statute says that Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is supposed to be used to redevelop blighted areas. And there’s nothing blighted there,” Smith said.

On last Tuesday, the board approved another tax incentive to attract the Jaguar, Range Rover, Audi and Volkswagen of Jackson dealerships into Ridgeland; this time offering $2.3 million.

Smith was one of three aldermen to vote against it.

According to Mayor Gene McGee, the incentive will bring in about $175,000 in annual sales tax revenue.

“It’s going to be a great benefit to the economy and the City of Ridgeland. And help us to continue to provide the quality of life which our citizens need and deserve,” Mayor McGee said.

“We’re looking after Ridgeland’s interest and we’re not out to harm anybody. Although, when those things happen somebody tends to get harmed. We’re not intending to do that. We’re just looking out for the best interest in our community and our city,” Ridgeland Ward 5 Alderman William Lee said.

Jackson Councilman Dekeither Stamps says the city has tax incentives, and could benefit from better communication with the business community.

“It’s my hope that we can work together as a region to provide economic development opportunities that are good for the entire region,” Stamps said.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba responded to the loss of the dealerships with a statement saying:

We are disappointed to see any business leave the city. But, we are optimistic about our plans to bring in more businesses that will lead to more economic opportunities in the city of Jackson.”

“We’ve got to start by treating people right first, and making sure that we are as competitive with incentives as anybody else,” said Jackson Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks.