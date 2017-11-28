Jackson Police search for suspects after restaurant robbery

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a restaurant on Monday night.

It happened at the Church’s Chicken on Ellis Avenue.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, two men entered the store and showed their handguns. We’re told they were wearing dark clothing, hoodies and masks.

Holmes said the suspects forced an employee to the side and tried to take the cash register. We’re told officers got to the scene a short time later, and the suspects only got away with a small amount of cash before running away.

Police said a female employee received minor injuries when she fell trying to get out of the suspects’ way.

If you know anything about this crime, you’re asked to call Jackson Police or Crime Stoppers.