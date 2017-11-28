JPD asking for public’s help to solve recent robberies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help as the investigate several recent business robberies in the Northwest Jackson area.

Authorities said the suspects are two to four men armed with guns.

JPD said the robbers tried to conceal their identities by covering their faces with bandanas and masks.

Authorities said the suspects might be responsible for the Sunday night robbery on Rutledge Avenue. One of the victims, Sandeep Singh, was shot. He died from his injury.

The Jackson Police Department is currently in need of the public’s assistance with identifying the suspects responsible for these incidents. Anyone with any information about the robberies, contact police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).