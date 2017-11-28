JPD releases surveillance photo of Family Dollar robber

Related Coverage Family Dollar on Nakoma Drive robbed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police released a surveillance photo of one of the suspects who they say is responsible for the Family Dollar robbery.

JPD said the person in the photo along with another person robbed the store on November 22 on Nakoma Drive.

Officer said the men wearing mask armed with guns went into the store just before 8:30 p.m. The robbers made the customers move to one side of the store. One of the robbers allegedly went behind the counter and took the cash drawer.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery and/or suspect(s), call police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS.

