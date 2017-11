SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Scott County man is arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a person with a mental disability.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 18-year-old Jason Amos turned himself in last week after a grand jury indicted him for sexual battery.

Hood said Amos is accused of having sex with a man who was not able to consent due to his mental capacity.

If convicted, Amos faces up to 20 years in prison.