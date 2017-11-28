Mississippi State hires Joe Moorhead

WJTV – Mississippi State has hired Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead as its new head coach.

Brett McMurphy first reported the news on Tuesday night, followed by other major news outlets. The Bulldogs confirmed the news on Wednesday morning.

Sources: Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will become next coach at Mississippi State. Deal expected to be completed in next few days. https://t.co/fcxi8GKyeI — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 29, 2017

“It’s a tremendous honor to be a Mississippi State Bulldog,” Moorhead said in a release. “I am thrilled to take the reins of an SEC program that has been as successful as this one has the past decade. I look forward to getting to know the young men on our team, hiring a staff and hitting the recruiting trail quickly. My family and I are excited about being a part of the Starkville community. I am grateful to John Cohen and Dr. Mark Keenum for giving me this opportunity, and I am proud to be your coach.”

Mississippi State will introduce its new head coach on Thursday at 10 a.m.

“During our search, it became unequivocally clear who our next football coach was and that man was Joe Moorhead,” Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen said in a release. “Joe is a winner, a man of integrity with a blue-collar work ethic and an ability to motivate others that our student-athletes will gravitate to. His innovative offensive philosophy is a perfect fit for our program and will keep us on a path to competing for championships. I was also impressed with his detailed defensive plan. He will demand excellence on and off the field and maximize the resources we have to continue to be successful in the SEC. We are proud to welcome Joe, his wife Jennifer, his daughter Kyra and sons Mason and Donovan to the Bulldog Family.”

Moorhead has spent two seasons with the Nittany Lions. In that time, he has helped build one of college football’s best offenses.

Currently, Penn State ranks in the top ten nationally in points per game (41.6), top 20 in yards per play (6.55) and top 30 in yards per game (453.3).

In 2016, the program broke school records for total offense and passing yards while tying the Penn State record for points scored as the Nittany Lions went to the Big Ten Championship.

His last head coaching stint came at an FCS school in Fordham. Moorhead went 38-13 there while leading the Rams to three straight FCS playoff appearances.