Organizations collect donations on Giving Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Several organizations around the nation, including right here in the Metro, are collecting funds for Giving Tuesday.

The Giving Tuesday campaign is celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the U.S.

As many people spend money on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but organizations want people to remember that this is also the season of giving.

Most of the campaigns are done online.

In the Metro, the Jackson Zoo, the Boys and Girls Club, and the ALS Association are just a few participating in the campaign.

Entergy MS is also collecting funds that they say will go to disabled and elderly customers who are struggling to make ends meet.

Below are the links to learn more about those campaigns:

Help elderly and disabled neighbors stay warm and comfortable through the holidays by supporting The Power to Care. Details: https://t.co/1Fbl32S57j #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/KBZzmteAut — Entergy Mississippi (@EntergyMS) November 28, 2017