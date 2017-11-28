Rankin County burglary suspect sentenced to 25 years

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man accused burglarizing the home of an 82-year-old is convicted of the crime.

District Attorney Michael Guest said Wilbert Scott Brown received a 25-year sentence for burglary of a dwelling.

Guest said Brown was convicted and sentenced as a habitual offender and he will be required to serve the entire sentence without the possibility of probation, parole or early release.

In October 2016, a homeowner reported that his wife’s purse was taken from their house. Authorities said the homeowner told deputies that Brown allegedly came to his home dressed as a woman and old the homeowner that his mother had previously worked for them. He allegedly wanted the homeowner to give him some money.

Guest said the homeowner refused and told him to leave. Brown allegedly took the purse of the homeowner’s wife as he left.

Law enforcement determined that one of the stolen credit cards had been used at Wal-Mart and Kroger in Richland. Officers went to the stores and obtained video surveillance of Brown using the stolen credit card.

A warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest, and he was arrested November 1. At the time of his arrest deputies found the key to the victim’s vehicle on Brown’s person. Investigators learned that Brown was staying at the Regal Inn in Jackson. A search warrant was obtained for the room and police located the victim’s purse and her insurance card.

Guest said Brown admitted that he had been staying in the room where the stolen purse was located and to being in possession of the stolen keys. Guest said he also admitted to being at the victim’s home on the date of the burglary but denied taking the victim’s purse.

“Brown is a seven-time convicted felon that chose to prey on the elderly in our community,” Guest said. “Because of his continued criminal behavior and his unwillingness to follow the rule of law, Brown will now spend the next twenty-five years behind bars.”